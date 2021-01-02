Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE:HSE traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.30. 7,666,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,683. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.49. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

