I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 335,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 150,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

