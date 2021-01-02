I/O Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,146.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $3,146.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00292444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.01283836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001851 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,608,469 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

