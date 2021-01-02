Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IDRSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

