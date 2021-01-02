IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $89.83 on Friday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

