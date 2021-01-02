ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches Market Cap of $35,781.25

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $35,781.25 and approximately $58,211.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,154,046 coins and its circulating supply is 5,035,046 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.