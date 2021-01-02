Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NARI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,647,943 shares of company stock worth $115,651,503.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.