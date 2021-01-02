Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBCP. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Independent Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 27.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 212.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 26.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

