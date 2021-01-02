Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBCP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $404.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

