Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $511.41

Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.41 and traded as high as $527.34. Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) shares last traded at $519.00, with a volume of 24,921 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 454.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.

In related news, insider Maxwell C. B. Ward acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £229,500 ($299,843.22).

About Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

