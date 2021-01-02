Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.29 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

