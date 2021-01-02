Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

