Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) Trading Up 0.4%

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58.

