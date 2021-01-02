Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,245.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.98 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$2.88.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.45 million. Research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.