Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 108,254 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,216 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,877,897.60.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 62,261 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $3,021,526.33.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23.

ARES opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 838,475 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

