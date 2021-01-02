Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $187,818.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $374,962.50.

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,280.24 and a beta of 1.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 587.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

