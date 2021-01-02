Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 680,016 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $41,766,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84.

STX opened at $62.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

