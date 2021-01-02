Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

