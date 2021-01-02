Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of INS opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 110.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

