Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as low as $11.74. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 1,465,377 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on IPL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.20.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.00.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 160.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.