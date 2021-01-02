Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $153,905.08 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $135,363.36.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

