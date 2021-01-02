InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

IDCC opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

