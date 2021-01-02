International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

