Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $343.07

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.07 and traded as high as $362.00. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $355.50, with a volume of 17,011 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.66 million and a PE ratio of 209.12.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

