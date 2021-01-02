Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.24

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.24 and traded as low as $24.17. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 801,542 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

