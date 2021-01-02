Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 2,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

