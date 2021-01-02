Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.53. 2,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

