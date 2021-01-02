Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.90

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $139.90 and traded as high as $155.64. Investors Title shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 3,051 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Investors Title alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.05.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $15.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investors Title by 569.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Investors Title by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.