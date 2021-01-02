IQ.cash Achieves Market Cap of $210,961.04 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $210,961.04 and approximately $116,419.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00115871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00162218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00499677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018267 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

