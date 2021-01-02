IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

IRMD stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.76 million, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.20.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 219.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 31.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

