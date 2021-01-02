iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.55. 40,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 38,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 146,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

