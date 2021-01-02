iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.99

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $28.88. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 267,753 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 315,666 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 207,161 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 293,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter valued at $505,000.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWM)

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

