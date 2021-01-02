iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $327.42 and last traded at $327.30. Approximately 72,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 278,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.48.

