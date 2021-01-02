Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by 141.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.