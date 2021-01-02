Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Up 5.6%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 312,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 55,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,991,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

