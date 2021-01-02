John Newland Sells 9,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $38.45 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

