JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TCG BDC by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TCG BDC by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TCG BDC by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGBD stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $577.73 million, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 2.13.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

