JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 137,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Exterran worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 1,108.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exterran by 66.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 161,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exterran by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Exterran by 247.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXTN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.42 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

