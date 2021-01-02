JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNH opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNH. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

