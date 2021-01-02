JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $162,000 Stock Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

ALBO opened at $37.51 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $715.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

