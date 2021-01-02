JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $193,000 Stock Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 24.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE SFE opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

