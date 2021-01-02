JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,114 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 55.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 328.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $555,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $178,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDGE opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

