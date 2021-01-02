Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Down 7.2%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. 249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Jumbo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

