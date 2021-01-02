JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 23% Higher This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $247,945.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $34.23 or 0.00104949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00118598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00166036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00509424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

