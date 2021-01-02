Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KLDO traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $327.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,851,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 438,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

