KekCoin (KEK) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 253% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $121,743.38 and $79.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001464 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007810 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002453 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

