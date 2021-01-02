Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

