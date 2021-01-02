Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $15.05. Kimco Realty shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 3,031,125 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

