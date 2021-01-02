Kin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $272,893.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Kin has a market capitalization of $84.40 million and approximately $272,893.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00502672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org.

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.