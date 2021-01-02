KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $811,885.14 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $811,885.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $246,548.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,419,057.96.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $996.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

